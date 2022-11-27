Sultry look

Ayesha's offscreen avatar is too good to be true. She is totally looking ravishing flaunting her cleavage.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Barbie doll

The fans of the actress could not stop praising love on this snap. They called her a barbie doll as she looked glamorous in a light purple coloured dress.

Source: Bollywood

Stunning in red

Ayesha's enigmatic look in a red saree is stealing our hearts right away.

Source: Bollywood

Cutie in a saree

Ayesha was seen striking a goofy pose on social media which is all things cute.

Source: Bollywood

Innocence

The actress looked like a goddess in this monochrome snap. Her eyes speak a million words.

Source: Bollywood

Household name

Ayesha has made a name for herself with her character Sai and killer snaps in western outfits.

Source: Bollywood

Marathi woman look

The actress had dressed up as a Maharashtrian woman in a navari saree, gajra and nose pin. She nailed it perfectly.

Source: Bollywood

Bikini shoot

Ayesha looks total sultry in this bralette and glares which surely sets social media on fire.

Source: Bollywood

Fashionista

Ayesha Singh has been winning hearts because of her role as Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Indeed! Her beauty is unmatched.

Source: Bollywood

Bold and beautiful

Ayesha who has a cute avatar in her serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar looks like a bomb in this lehenga choli.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Tendulkar's prettiest smiling snaps

 Find Out More