Ayesha's offscreen avatar is too good to be true. She is totally looking ravishing flaunting her cleavage.Source: Bollywood
The fans of the actress could not stop praising love on this snap. They called her a barbie doll as she looked glamorous in a light purple coloured dress.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha's enigmatic look in a red saree is stealing our hearts right away.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha was seen striking a goofy pose on social media which is all things cute.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked like a goddess in this monochrome snap. Her eyes speak a million words.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha has made a name for herself with her character Sai and killer snaps in western outfits.Source: Bollywood
The actress had dressed up as a Maharashtrian woman in a navari saree, gajra and nose pin. She nailed it perfectly.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha looks total sultry in this bralette and glares which surely sets social media on fire.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh has been winning hearts because of her role as Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Indeed! Her beauty is unmatched.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha who has a cute avatar in her serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar looks like a bomb in this lehenga choli.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!