Divyanka Tripathi

She has always been in news because of her workout videos. She is best known for Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to name a few.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Pranali Rathod

The actress rose to fame with her role as Akshara Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Rupali Ganguly

The actress became everyone's favourite with her hit TV show Anupamaa.

Ayesha Singh

The fan base of the star has amplified because of her character Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Shehnaaz Gill

Post taking part in Bigg Boss 13, she was seen in the movie Honsla Rakh. Her glam avatar pictures have made her very famous.

Rubina Dilaik

She won Bigg Boss 14 and since then has, the Chhoti Bahu has become audience favourite.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

She won everyone's hearts with her role as Imlie in her serial Imlie.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

She played the role of Tejo in Udaariyaan and her chemistry with Ankit Gupta was loved.

Tejasswi Prakash

The star won the trophy of Bigg Boss 15 home but also got selected for Naagin 6.

Shraddha Arya

The actress ruled everyone's heart with her role as Preeta from Kundaliu Bhagya.

