She has always been in news because of her workout videos. She is best known for Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to name a few.Source: Bollywood
The actress rose to fame with her role as Akshara Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.Source: Bollywood
The actress became everyone's favourite with her hit TV show Anupamaa.Source: Bollywood
The fan base of the star has amplified because of her character Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Post taking part in Bigg Boss 13, she was seen in the movie Honsla Rakh. Her glam avatar pictures have made her very famous.Source: Bollywood
She won Bigg Boss 14 and since then has, the Chhoti Bahu has become audience favourite.Source: Bollywood
She won everyone's hearts with her role as Imlie in her serial Imlie.Source: Bollywood
She played the role of Tejo in Udaariyaan and her chemistry with Ankit Gupta was loved.Source: Bollywood
The star won the trophy of Bigg Boss 15 home but also got selected for Naagin 6.Source: Bollywood
The actress ruled everyone's heart with her role as Preeta from Kundaliu Bhagya.Source: Bollywood
