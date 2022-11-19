Ayesha Singh

The actress who essays the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a fan following of 1 million.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Rupali Ganguly

The Anupamaa actress has 2.7 million fan following on Instagram. Isn't that amazing?

Source: Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has 13.1 million fan following and has been known for her music videos with late Sidharth Shukla.

Source: Bollywood

Tejasswi Prakash

The Bigg Boss 15 winner has 6.4 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Source: Bollywood

Jannat Zubair

Jannat's fans are always crazy for her. She has 45 million fans following on Instagram.

Source: Bollywood

Avneet Kaur

The glamorous young lady has 32.7 million followers on Instagram who love her for her creating social media posts.

Source: Bollywood

Shivangi Joshi

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has 7.5 million followers who worship her on Instagram.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sen

The Internet Wala Love actress has 39 million fans on Instagram and is known for her glam and fashion.

Source: Bollywood

Divyanka Tripathi

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has 23.2 million followers on Instagram.

Source: Bollywood

Karishma Tanna

The Naagin beauty has 7.2 million followers on her Instagram.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood divas who are boldest on social media

 Find Out More