Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh turns glam queen in black shimmer dress

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's latest pictures in glam avatar are too good!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh glams up for an event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh aka Sai looked pretty as ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She dolled up in a one-shoulder gown with sheer net finish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh knows how to pose well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha kept her makeup simple to make her look elegant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh is indeed beauty personified.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh's love for black and shimmer is pretty evident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She loves desi outfits in black too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh has donned many classy outfits in past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh aka Sai would be missed by fans in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!