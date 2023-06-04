Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh turns glam queen in black shimmer dress

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's latest pictures in glam avatar are too good!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Being all pretty

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh glams up for an event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty as ever

Ayesha Singh aka Sai looked pretty as ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dolls up

She dolled up in a one-shoulder gown with sheer net finish.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poser

Ayesha Singh knows how to pose well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makeup deets

Ayesha kept her makeup simple to make her look elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeouseness

Ayesha Singh is indeed beauty personified.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh-la-la

Ayesha Singh's love for black and shimmer is pretty evident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Going desi

She loves desi outfits in black too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chic and classy

Ayesha Singh has donned many classy outfits in past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello Mrs Sai

Ayesha Singh aka Sai would be missed by fans in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Pakistani actors who found love and fame in Bollywood

 

 Find Out More