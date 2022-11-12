Ayesha Singh's bold looks 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is known for playing Sai Joshi. She is seen in simple outfits most of the time. Here's a look at bold looks of Ayesha Singh. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Boss lady 

Ayesha is a boss babe and she knows it. 

Bride 

Here's Ayesha in a bridal outfit with a plunging neckline. 

Desi vibe 

Only Ayesha Singh can make Desi look so hot, cool and full of swag at the same time. 

Blue hot 

Blue may be a cool colour but Ayesha is hot! 

A princess

Ayesha Singh looks like a royal princess right?

Lazing around

We wonder what's Ayesha thinking. 

Throwback 1

She's a crop top and shorts kinda girl. 

Gorgeousness

She both flower and fire, what say?

Throwback 2

OMG, look at those heels, Ayesha's photoshoot will leave her fans in a tizzy.

