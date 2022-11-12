Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is known for playing Sai Joshi. She is seen in simple outfits most of the time. Here's a look at bold looks of Ayesha Singh.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha is a boss babe and she knows it.Source: Bollywood
Here's Ayesha in a bridal outfit with a plunging neckline.Source: Bollywood
Only Ayesha Singh can make Desi look so hot, cool and full of swag at the same time.Source: Bollywood
Blue may be a cool colour but Ayesha is hot!Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh looks like a royal princess right?Source: Bollywood
We wonder what's Ayesha thinking.Source: Bollywood
She's a crop top and shorts kinda girl.Source: Bollywood
She both flower and fire, what say?Source: Bollywood
OMG, look at those heels, Ayesha's photoshoot will leave her fans in a tizzy.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!