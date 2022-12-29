Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's candid pics to brighten up your day

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh has an ardent fan following. This one is for them.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Ayesha Singh's candid pics

That are hard to miss.

Source: Bollywood

Floral beauty

Ayesha Singh being her candid best.

Source: Bollywood

Pout gone wrong?

Ayesha Singh is all about being cute.

Source: Bollywood

Cutest

Here's one with her cutest co-stars.

Source: Bollywood

The twirl moment

Every girl has to try this once in life, hai na?

Source: Bollywood

Fake candids

Are also a type of candid. Ayesha knows it!

Source: Bollywood

Swag on point

'Banno tera swagger, laage sexy,' suits well here.

Source: Bollywood

Sweet lady

Ayesha Singh is the cutest chauffeur one can ever have.

Source: Bollywood

Smile brightest

It costs nothing! Ayesha is always up to smile and pose.

Source: Bollywood

Happy Soul

Ayesha Singh is one happy soul, indeed!

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kiara Advani's desi girl game is on point

 

 Find Out More