Cute smile

Isn't the actress looking like a Punjabi kudi in this net saree and velvet blouse? You can wear this attire for your day functions.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Lovely look

If you have an engagement ceremony to attend in the afternoon then wear this grey-coloured shimmery and sultry lehenga choli, like Ayesha.

Source: Bollywood

Perfect combination

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh has donned a beautiful blue lehenga with jewellery.

Source: Bollywood

Candid

It looks like the actress wanted to get candid in a green kurti with a white shirt. We cannot get enough of the snap.

Source: Bollywood

Grace

The actress looks fierce in this baby pink saree.

Source: Bollywood

Hooked to the look

Just like we are hooked to Ayesha's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she's totally nailing the look in white.

Source: Bollywood

Bold and beautiful

If you are planning for a brunch date, then wear this off-shoulder dress like Ayesha did.

Source: Bollywood

Fashion icon

Sai aka Ayesha Singh is a fashion diva who looks cute in a grey-coloured kurti and glares.

Source: Bollywood

Bright in yellow

If you are planning to cheer up somebody then wear this dazzling yellow Indian wear which surely will create a positive feeling.

Source: Bollywood

Casuals for lunch

Heading out for a lunch date with bae? You need to wear this sleeveless multicoloured top of Ayesha's and create style in grace.

Source: Bollywood

