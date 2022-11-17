Isn't the actress looking like a Punjabi kudi in this net saree and velvet blouse? You can wear this attire for your day functions.Source: Bollywood
If you have an engagement ceremony to attend in the afternoon then wear this grey-coloured shimmery and sultry lehenga choli, like Ayesha.Source: Bollywood
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh has donned a beautiful blue lehenga with jewellery.Source: Bollywood
It looks like the actress wanted to get candid in a green kurti with a white shirt. We cannot get enough of the snap.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks fierce in this baby pink saree.Source: Bollywood
Just like we are hooked to Ayesha's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she's totally nailing the look in white.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning for a brunch date, then wear this off-shoulder dress like Ayesha did.Source: Bollywood
Sai aka Ayesha Singh is a fashion diva who looks cute in a grey-coloured kurti and glares.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to cheer up somebody then wear this dazzling yellow Indian wear which surely will create a positive feeling.Source: Bollywood
Heading out for a lunch date with bae? You need to wear this sleeveless multicoloured top of Ayesha's and create style in grace.Source: Bollywood
