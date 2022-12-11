Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha is totally looking like a queen in this nose ring.Source: Bollywood
The nath is a crucial part of Ayesha's bridal wear and she is looking remarkable.
Ayesha was often seen wearing this nose ring in her serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
It looks like the actress has worn heritage jewellery, best worn at Indian weddings.
For all your ethnic fashion, all you need is an amazing nose ring like Ayesha has worn.
For your big day, you surely need to choose this traditional nose ring that Ayesha has selected.
The actress is looking no less than Madhubala in this nath.
Ayesha wore a nath in Maharashtrian style on the sets of her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Ayesha has styled her ethnic attire with a traditional nose ring which is making her look like a queen.
She plays the role of Sai in Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin serial.
