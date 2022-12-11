Rocking in a nose pin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha is totally looking like a queen in this nose ring.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Bridal accessory game

The nath is a crucial part of Ayesha's bridal wear and she is looking remarkable.

Source: Bollywood

Omnipresent nath

Ayesha was often seen wearing this nose ring in her serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Source: Bollywood

Medium-sized nose ring

It looks like the actress has worn heritage jewellery, best worn at Indian weddings.

Source: Bollywood

Nath goals

For all your ethnic fashion, all you need is an amazing nose ring like Ayesha has worn.

Source: Bollywood

Wedding day look

For your big day, you surely need to choose this traditional nose ring that Ayesha has selected.

Source: Bollywood

Looks like Madhubala

The actress is looking no less than Madhubala in this nath.

Source: Bollywood

Nose ring for all events

Ayesha wore a nath in Maharashtrian style on the sets of her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Source: Bollywood

Statement nose ring

Ayesha has styled her ethnic attire with a traditional nose ring which is making her look like a queen.

Source: Bollywood

About Ayesha

She plays the role of Sai in Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin serial.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger Shroff's workout plan

 Find Out More