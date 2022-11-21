Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's fitness and beauty secrets revealed

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is among the fittest. Here's how she keeps herself slim and trim.

Nikita Thakkar

Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2022

Ayesha Singh's beauty and fitness secrets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is among the fittest of all. Here's her secret.

Ayesha Singh loves yoga

Reportedly, regular yoga is the mantra behind Ayesha Singh's fitness.

Skips gym

Due to busy schedule, Ayesha Singh misses gym session but makes sure to workout at home or sets.

Dance lover

While she can't hit the gym, Ayesha Singh incorporates dance into her day-to-day routine.

Dance reels

Quite often, Ayesha has shared dance reels from the sets of the show.

Diet

Ayesha Singh avoids junk food and prefers home cooked meals.

Early morning routine

Ayesha Singh's morning stars with a few glasses of warm water followed by a healthy breakfast that includes eggs.

Extra activities

Ayesha Singh loves cycling and also enjoys playing badminton.

Beauty secret

Hydration is the key to Ayesha Singh's glow skin. Have enough water during the day. Fruits are also a must.

Cheat meals

She generally avoids cheat meals but if at all she has it, she enjoys eating pizza.

