Ayesha Singh's beauty and fitness secrets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is among the fittest of all. Here's her secret.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Ayesha Singh loves yoga

Reportedly, regular yoga is the mantra behind Ayesha Singh's fitness.

Source: Bollywood

Skips gym

Due to busy schedule, Ayesha Singh misses gym session but makes sure to workout at home or sets.

Source: Bollywood

Dance lover

While she can't hit the gym, Ayesha Singh incorporates dance into her day-to-day routine.

Source: Bollywood

Dance reels

Quite often, Ayesha has shared dance reels from the sets of the show.

Source: Bollywood

Diet

Ayesha Singh avoids junk food and prefers home cooked meals.

Source: Bollywood

Early morning routine

Ayesha Singh's morning stars with a few glasses of warm water followed by a healthy breakfast that includes eggs.

Source: Bollywood

Extra activities

Ayesha Singh loves cycling and also enjoys playing badminton.

Source: Bollywood

Beauty secret

Hydration is the key to Ayesha Singh's glow skin. Have enough water during the day. Fruits are also a must.

Source: Bollywood

Cheat meals

She generally avoids cheat meals but if at all she has it, she enjoys eating pizza.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: South Indian actresses who look fab in hot shorts

 Find Out More