Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is among the fittest of all. Here's her secret.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, regular yoga is the mantra behind Ayesha Singh's fitness.Source: Bollywood
Due to busy schedule, Ayesha Singh misses gym session but makes sure to workout at home or sets.Source: Bollywood
While she can't hit the gym, Ayesha Singh incorporates dance into her day-to-day routine.Source: Bollywood
Quite often, Ayesha has shared dance reels from the sets of the show.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh avoids junk food and prefers home cooked meals.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh's morning stars with a few glasses of warm water followed by a healthy breakfast that includes eggs.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh loves cycling and also enjoys playing badminton.Source: Bollywood
Hydration is the key to Ayesha Singh's glow skin. Have enough water during the day. Fruits are also a must.Source: Bollywood
She generally avoids cheat meals but if at all she has it, she enjoys eating pizza.Source: Bollywood
