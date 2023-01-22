Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's goofy pics that will make you smile

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is the queen of goofy pics.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2023

Ayesha Singh's goofy pics

GHKKPM diva loves to pout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I am the strongest

Ayesha Singh showing off her strong self

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grumpy

Why so serious, lady?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Food is life

Ayesha Singh is a foodie at heart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swag

Banno tera swagger lagge Sexy...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cute

Isn't Ayesha Singh adorable?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One with Neil Bhatt

Co-stars trying to act all tough, huh?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cuteness overloaded

Ayesha shares a great bond with her on-screen daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who is the fittest?

Chorriyaan kissi se kam nahi, hai na Ayesha?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy, happiest!

Ayesha Singh loves to pout all the time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn and more: Top 10 Best party looks of starkids

 

 Find Out More