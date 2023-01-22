Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's goofy pics that will make you smile

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is the queen of goofy pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2023
GHKKPM diva loves to pout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh showing off her strong selfSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Why so serious, lady?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh is a foodie at heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Banno tera swagger lagge Sexy...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isn't Ayesha Singh adorable?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Co-stars trying to act all tough, huh?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha shares a great bond with her on-screen daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chorriyaan kissi se kam nahi, hai na Ayesha?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh loves to pout all the time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!