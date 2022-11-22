Real side of Ayesha Singh

Let's see what Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi is like in real life through her Instagram handle.

Shivani Pawaskar

Fun times

Ayesha Singh loves to have loads of fun while shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Loves making reels

Ayesha Singh also loves to make funny and entertaining reel videos and share them online.

Being goofy with costars

Here's a throwback to when Ayesha Singh would turn naughty with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma.

Kid at heart

Ayesha Singh has turned a child with these two goofballs, Aria and Tanmay.

A humble brag

When you meet a superstar Akshay Kumar and get to work with him, why not flaunt it?

Being bold

Ayesha Singh is also very bold and doesn't mind taking risks, even if it means it with photoshoots.

Being bare face

Ayesha loves to flaunt her bare-face look. She is very pretty, no?

Loving Sai

Ayesha Singh loves Sai Joshi as much as y'all love Sai.

Family time

Ayesha is very close to her family. Here are some snaps from Rakshabandhan celebrations...

Foodie

Just like Sai, even Ayesha Singh is a foodie

Fan love

Ayesha Singh loves her fans as much as they love her.

