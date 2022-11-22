Let's see what Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi is like in real life through her Instagram handle.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh loves to have loads of fun while shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh also loves to make funny and entertaining reel videos and share them online.Source: Bollywood
Here's a throwback to when Ayesha Singh would turn naughty with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh has turned a child with these two goofballs, Aria and Tanmay.Source: Bollywood
When you meet a superstar Akshay Kumar and get to work with him, why not flaunt it?Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh is also very bold and doesn't mind taking risks, even if it means it with photoshoots.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha loves to flaunt her bare-face look. She is very pretty, no?Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh loves Sai Joshi as much as y'all love Sai.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha is very close to her family. Here are some snaps from Rakshabandhan celebrations...Source: Bollywood
Just like Sai, even Ayesha Singh is a foodieSource: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh loves her fans as much as they love her.Source: Bollywood
