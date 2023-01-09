Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's Top 10 unseen pics

Ayesha Singh gets a lot of love for her portrayal of Sai Joshi from her hit serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here, chek out her rare photos which will intrigue you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023
Ayesha created a name for herself with her role as Sai Joshi from the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is naturally expressive and is one of the most famous TV actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha surely is giving a tough fight to Bollywood actresses and she is all about good looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha has done her education at St. Patrick’s Junior college, Agra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva has also studied law at SNDT Women’s University’s Law School, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha loves to gorge on Gulab Jamun and chocolates. It looks like she loves sweets and now we know why she is the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The favourite stars of the TV star include Amitabh Bachchan, Nutan and Rani Mukherjee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha is very fond of cooking and does that same often. Isn't that wow?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to strum her guitar often and music helped her heal during the quarantine period.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes reading and is also a storyteller. She participated in a storytelling event named Jashn-e-Qualam back in 2019.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
