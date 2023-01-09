Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's Top 10 unseen pics

Ayesha Singh gets a lot of love for her portrayal of Sai Joshi from her hit serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here, chek out her rare photos which will intrigue you.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023

Made a household name

Ayesha created a name for herself with her role as Sai Joshi from the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Expressions

The actress is naturally expressive and is one of the most famous TV actresses.

Giving competition

Ayesha surely is giving a tough fight to Bollywood actresses and she is all about good looks.

Highly educated

Ayesha has done her education at St. Patrick’s Junior college, Agra.

Lawyer lady

The diva has also studied law at SNDT Women’s University’s Law School, Mumbai.

Favourite food

Ayesha loves to gorge on Gulab Jamun and chocolates. It looks like she loves sweets and now we know why she is the same.

Ayesha's favourites

The favourite stars of the TV star include Amitabh Bachchan, Nutan and Rani Mukherjee.

Cooking

Ayesha is very fond of cooking and does that same often. Isn't that wow?

Singing

The actress loves to strum her guitar often and music helped her heal during the quarantine period.

Storytelling

The actress likes reading and is also a storyteller. She participated in a storytelling event named Jashn-e-Qualam back in 2019.

