Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's transformation from a cute kid to a pretty woman

Ayesha Singh is the leading face of her hit TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Check out her stunning transformation from her childhood to now right here which is unmissable.
The actress has been in the TV industry since 2015, reportedly but at that time she had not achieved fame.
Reportedly, this snap of the actress was taken in 2018 where she just looked like an ordinary girl.
This snap of Ayesha was taken when she was small and was travelling somewhere via train.
If you check Ayesha's old and new snaps you will see that she has transformed herself completely.
It looks like the diva was a teenager when she posted this snap, as she looks very young.
Did you know that the actress was also once upon a time a young lawyer?
It is hard to recognise that this is the same Ayesha Singh we now see in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Today, Ayesha having changed her career from the law field to the entertainment world, just shows her transformation.
It was with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, that the diva created a household name for herself.
Ayesha Singh essays the lead role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Initially, the diva used to look pretty simple but now has evolved.
