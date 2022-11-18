The actress has been in the TV industry since 2015, reportedly but at that time she had not achieved fame.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, this snap of the actress was taken in 2018 where she just looked like an ordinary girl.Source: Bollywood
This snap of Ayesha was taken when she was small and was travelling somewhere via train.Source: Bollywood
If you check Ayesha's old and new snaps you will see that she has transformed herself completely.Source: Bollywood
It looks like the diva was a teenager when she posted this snap, as she looks very young.Source: Bollywood
Did you know that the actress was also once upon a time a young lawyer?Source: Bollywood
It is hard to recognise that this is the same Ayesha Singh we now see in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Today, Ayesha having changed her career from the law field to the entertainment world, just shows her transformation.Source: Bollywood
It was with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, that the diva created a household name for herself.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh essays the lead role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Initially, the diva used to look pretty simple but now has evolved.Source: Bollywood
