TV journey

The actress has been in the TV industry since 2015, reportedly but at that time she had not achieved fame.

Siddhi Chatterjee

2018 look

Reportedly, this snap of the actress was taken in 2018 where she just looked like an ordinary girl.

Train journey

This snap of Ayesha was taken when she was small and was travelling somewhere via train.

Old is gold

If you check Ayesha's old and new snaps you will see that she has transformed herself completely.

Mirror selfie

It looks like the diva was a teenager when she posted this snap, as she looks very young.

Lawyer lady

Did you know that the actress was also once upon a time a young lawyer?

Unbelievable

It is hard to recognise that this is the same Ayesha Singh we now see in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Transformation

Today, Ayesha having changed her career from the law field to the entertainment world, just shows her transformation.

Sai

It was with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, that the diva created a household name for herself.

What a transformation

Ayesha Singh essays the lead role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Initially, the diva used to look pretty simple but now has evolved.

