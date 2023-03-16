Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star cast and their Instagram popularity: look who is hit and flop

We have made a compilation of the list of followers your favourite stars from the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have. Here, take a look at the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma

Pakhi rules as she has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Ayesha Singh

Taking the next lead is Ayesha with 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Neil Bhatt

The actor has 908K followers on Instagram.

Kishori Shahane

The star has 305 K followers on Instagrsm.

Yash Pandit

The star has 40.2 K followers on Instagram.

Sneha Bhawsar

The star has 182 K followers on Instagram.

Yogendra Vikram Singh

The star has 151K followers on Instagram.

Shaliesh Datar

The star has 14.4 K followers on Instagram, however the account is not verified.

Mitaali Naag

The actress has 307K followers on social media.

Bharti Patil

The senior star does not have a verified social media account.

