Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star cast educational qualifications

The entire cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is very educated. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here which is inspirational and enticing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Neil Bhatt

The star is best known for playing Virat in the serial and has studied law.

Ayesha Singh

The innocent Sai has studied criminal and civil law from SNDT Women's University, Mumbai, Juhu Campus.

Yash Pandit

The star who graduated was born in Mumbai itself.

Yogendra Vikram Singh

Reportedly the actor has a degree and is best known for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Mitaali Nag

Reportedly she has done her MBA and is best known for playing Pakhi in the serial.

Aishwarya Sharma

She has graduated from Khairagarh University, Chhattisgarh and has a PHD degree in classical dance. She plays Pakhi in the serial.

Shailesh Datar

He did his school and college from Nagpur.

Bharati Patil

The senior star graduated from Mumbai University.

Sneha Bhawsar

She studied from Shree Sanskar Public School.

Kishori Shahane

The actress has a degree in business from Mithibai College, Mumbai.

