Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star cast fee will blow your mind

Here's how much the entire cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin charge. The fees will surely shock you and leave you astonished. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023

Neil Bhatt

Playing the role of Virat, as per reports he charges Rs 1 lakh per episode. His monthly earning is around Rs 25-30 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha Singh

Reportedly, Sai aka Ayesha takes home around Rs 70,000-80,000 per episode. Her monthly income is around Rs 20 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Sharma

Essaying the role of Pakhi, she charges around Rs 60,000 to 70,000. Her monthly income is somewhere around Rs 12-15 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kishori Shahane

Playing the role of Bhavani Chavan, the actress charges Rs 60,000 making her monthly income around Rs 10-12 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash Pandit

He reportedly charged Rs 40,000 per episode but did not come on every episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mitaali Nag

She played the role of a mentally challenged person in the serial and earned Rs 55,000 per episode before bidding adieu to the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yamini Malhotra

She essayed Shivani Bua and took Rs 50,000 per episode from the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adish Vaidya

Reportedly he took Rs 30,000 for each episode. However, now he has quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Singh

Yogendra Vikram Singh took Rs 40,000 for each episode. However, the actor has quit the serial.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Narvekar

He is best known for playing Sai's dad and reportedly took Rs 50,000 per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's first pictures get leaked, break the internet

 

 Find Out More