Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star cast fee will blow your mind

Here's how much the entire cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin charge. The fees will surely shock you and leave you astonished. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023
Playing the role of Virat, as per reports he charges Rs 1 lakh per episode. His monthly earning is around Rs 25-30 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Sai aka Ayesha takes home around Rs 70,000-80,000 per episode. Her monthly income is around Rs 20 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Essaying the role of Pakhi, she charges around Rs 60,000 to 70,000. Her monthly income is somewhere around Rs 12-15 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Playing the role of Bhavani Chavan, the actress charges Rs 60,000 making her monthly income around Rs 10-12 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He reportedly charged Rs 40,000 per episode but did not come on every episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She played the role of a mentally challenged person in the serial and earned Rs 55,000 per episode before bidding adieu to the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She essayed Shivani Bua and took Rs 50,000 per episode from the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly he took Rs 30,000 for each episode. However, now he has quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yogendra Vikram Singh took Rs 40,000 for each episode. However, the actor has quit the serial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is best known for playing Sai's dad and reportedly took Rs 50,000 per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
