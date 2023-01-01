Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt's relationship history

Neil Bhatt is best known for playing the role of a police officer named Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here are the women he was in a relationship with.Source: Bollywood
The pair was reportedly head-over-heels in love with one another.
Reportedly, the couple was together for four years. Yes! You heard it right. Aishwarya Sharma was not the first love of Neil's life.
Reportedly the pair was very serious about each other but due to personal differences, they separated.
The pair who was once upon a time in love as Sita and Lakshman in Ramayana were in a relationship.
The ex-couple moved on from one another and put their efforts best in overcoming from the pain.
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the role of exes in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
The pair had a cute roka ceremony back in their hometown in Madhya Pradesh.
The actor in an interview with ETimes revealed that he enjoyed Aishwarya's company and that's the time he decided to marry her.
The couple is married since two years and always believed in taking their relationship seriously from the start.
Neil feels Aishwarya is very fun-loving while he is mad and focused at the same time.
