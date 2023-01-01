Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt's relationship history

Neil Bhatt is best known for playing the role of a police officer named Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here are the women he was in a relationship with.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Neil-Neha

The pair was reportedly head-over-heels in love with one another.

Source: Bollywood

About Neha Sargam-Neil Bhatt

Reportedly, the couple was together for four years. Yes! You heard it right. Aishwarya Sharma was not the first love of Neil's life.

Source: Bollywood

Very close

Reportedly the pair was very serious about each other but due to personal differences, they separated.

Source: Bollywood

Neha Sargam-Neil Bhatt

The pair who was once upon a time in love as Sita and Lakshman in Ramayana were in a relationship.

Source: Bollywood

Overcame

The ex-couple moved on from one another and put their efforts best in overcoming from the pain.

Source: Bollywood

Playing exes

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the role of exes in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Source: Bollywood

Roka ceremony

The pair had a cute roka ceremony back in their hometown in Madhya Pradesh.

Source: Bollywood

How Neil fell in love with Aishwarya

The actor in an interview with ETimes revealed that he enjoyed Aishwarya's company and that's the time he decided to marry her.

Source: Bollywood

Long term relation

The couple is married since two years and always believed in taking their relationship seriously from the start.

Source: Bollywood

Compatible

Neil feels Aishwarya is very fun-loving while he is mad and focused at the same time.

Source: Bollywood

