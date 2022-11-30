1st Anniversary 

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot a year ago. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The Dulha-Dulhan 

The beautiful pictures of the bride-groom from their wedding day. 

The distance 

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma take part in rituals. 

The Pheras 

Here's a look at how pretty Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's pheras were. 

Traditional affair 

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has a very traditional wedding in the latter's hometown. 

Bride-groom love 

This picture is worth melting for. 

Laughter attack 

Neil and Aishwarya are goofy, we bet their wedding would have had some goofy moments as well. 

In sickness, in health 

Here's a candid shot from Neiwarya's wedding where they listened to all the rituals with their heart. 

Married 

Here's Neil Bhatt applying Sindoor in Aishwarya Sharma's hair partition. The smiles on their faces will make you go aww! 

Mr and Mrs

And here's the final rasam of the wedding, Neil tying the mangalsutra around Aishwarya's neck. 

