Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and more TV jodis which are couple goals

There are many TV jodis like Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma who are known to shell out couple goals. Take a look at the hit small screen pairs right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary- Ankit Gupta

The pair is best known for playing Tejo and Fateh respectively from their hit show Udaariyaan.

Sumbul Touqueer Khan-Fahmaan Khan

Sumbul and Fahmaan are best known for playing Imlie and Aryan and are the favourite on-screen pair.

Aishwarya Khare- Rohit Suchanti

Best known for playing Lakshmi and Rishi from Bhagya Lakshmi.

Mughda Chaphekar-Krishna Kaul

They became famous because of playing Prachi and Ranbir on their hit famous show Kumkum Bhagya.

Sargun Kaur Luthra- Abrar Qazi

They have been one of the most loved TV pair because of playing Preesha and Rudraksh in Yeh Hain Chahatein.

Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna

They are one of the hit jodis from their iconic show Anupamaa.

Sooraj- Sandhya

Sooraj supports Sandhya after marriage when she dreams of becoming an IPS officer. Diya Aur Baati Hum was beautiful because of the pair.

Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod

The pair are known for their roles as Dr Abhimanyu and Akshara from their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best known for playing Preeta and Karan from their hit TV show Kundali Bhagya.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

The on-screen pair is known for their weak relationship in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but in reality, are married.

