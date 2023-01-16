Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and other zodiac signs

Does your zodiac sign match with the stars of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Here take a look at the same and if you are lucky you may share your birthday with them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2023
The actress was born on December 8, 1992, and is a Sagittarius. She essays the role of Pakhi in the serial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was born on June 20 and her sun sign is Gemini. She plays the role of Sai in the serial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Best known for playing Virat, the actor was born on August 4, 1987 and her sun sign is Leo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for playing Bhavani Kaku she was born on April 23, 1968, and her sun sign is Taurus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for playing Pulkit he was born on 20 September 1981 and his sun sign is Virgo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Best known for playing Devi Tai she was born on March 18, 1984, and her sun sign is Pisces.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Best known for playing Shivani bua she was born on 20 September 1993 and her sun sign is Virgo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was best known for playing the younger cousin brother of Virat. He was born on 5 October 1992 and is a Libra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for playing the role of Karishma Chavan in the serial she was born on November 15, 1999, and is a Scorpio.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor who is best known for playing the role of Jagtap Mane in the serial was born on December 17, 1993, and is a Saggitarius.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
