TOP 10 Most-liked TV Shows

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at top spot. 

The Kapil Sharma Show is placed 2nd yet again. 

Anupamaa maintains 3rd spot. 

India's Best Dancer 3 is also at number 4. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be in the TOP 5. 

Radha Mohan climbs the chart and is placed 6th. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin drops to number 7. 

As per reports, Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma will replace Neil and Ayesha. 

Kundali Bhagya is back in the TOP 10 and is placed at 8. 

Bhagya Lakshmi maintains position on number 9. 

Kumkum Bhagya also maintains a spot at 10. 

