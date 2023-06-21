TOP 10 Most-liked TV Shows
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at top spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kapil Sharma Show is placed 2nd yet again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa maintains 3rd spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
India's Best Dancer 3 is also at number 4.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be in the TOP 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radha Mohan climbs the chart and is placed 6th.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin drops to number 7.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma will replace Neil and Ayesha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kundali Bhagya is back in the TOP 10 and is placed at 8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagya Lakshmi maintains position on number 9.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumkum Bhagya also maintains a spot at 10.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next:
Find Out More