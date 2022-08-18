These actors quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Here is a list of actors who have left Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Janhvi Sharma

Sachin Shroff

Sachin Shroff played the role of Rajveer in the show.

Roopa Divatia

Roopa Divatia plays the character of Mansi in the show has bid adieu to the show.

Yogendra Vikram Singh

Yogendra Vikram Singh played the role of Samrat in the show.

Adish Vaidya

Adish Vaidya played the character of Mohit.

Anjana Nathan

Anjana portrayed the role of Sai's caretaker.

Sanjay Narvekar

Popular Marathi actor played the role of Sai's father in the show.

Dimple Shaw Chauhan

The actress played the role of Samrat's mother in the show.

