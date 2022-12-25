Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Imlie: TOP 10 TV shows with flawed storyline

Here's a look at the TOP TV shows that left fans feeling disappointed with the story arc in popular shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Anupamaa and more.  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Fans have been complaining about GHKPM, be it Shruti's track or the surrogacy track or even the separation track. 

Source: Bollywood

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show's fans were disappointed because of the constant focus on the Shah household and Anupamaa neglecting Kapadias. 

Source: Bollywood

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Their love story was ruined massively, felt fans. Ram and Priya make for an iconic couple as do Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. 

Source: Bollywood

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Fans want AbhiRa love story but the troubles don't end at all.  

Source: Bollywood

Udaariyaan

Fateh-Tejo's troubles kept on increasing and eventually, they were killed to make way for the new generation. 

Source: Bollywood

Imlie

Aryan and Imlie also met with a similar fate. Arylie fans were utterly disappointed. 

Source: Bollywood

Kumkum Bhagya

The pregnancy track, Ranbir giving preference to others over Prachi left fans scratching their heads in disbelief.  

Source: Bollywood

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The constant separations and now, new characters whose looks are an eyesore for YHC fans. 

Source: Bollywood

Pandya Store

Fans are fed up with no proper story for Shiva and Ravi and the 'Mahanta' of Dhara bhabhi. 

Source: Bollywood

Banni Chow Home Delivery

We also have Banni Chow Home Delivery on the list. Fans were disappointed when Kabir took over Yuvaan. And now the show is shutting shop. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 jewellery pieces to steal from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh

 

 Find Out More