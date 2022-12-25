Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Imlie: TOP 10 TV shows with flawed storyline

Here's a look at the TOP TV shows that left fans feeling disappointed with the story arc in popular shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Anupamaa and more.Source: Bollywood
Fans have been complaining about GHKPM, be it Shruti's track or the surrogacy track or even the separation track.Source: Bollywood
Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show's fans were disappointed because of the constant focus on the Shah household and Anupamaa neglecting Kapadias.Source: Bollywood
Their love story was ruined massively, felt fans. Ram and Priya make for an iconic couple as do Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.Source: Bollywood
Fans want AbhiRa love story but the troubles don't end at all.Source: Bollywood
Fateh-Tejo's troubles kept on increasing and eventually, they were killed to make way for the new generation.Source: Bollywood
Aryan and Imlie also met with a similar fate. Arylie fans were utterly disappointed.Source: Bollywood
The pregnancy track, Ranbir giving preference to others over Prachi left fans scratching their heads in disbelief.Source: Bollywood
The constant separations and now, new characters whose looks are an eyesore for YHC fans.Source: Bollywood
Fans are fed up with no proper story for Shiva and Ravi and the 'Mahanta' of Dhara bhabhi.Source: Bollywood
We also have Banni Chow Home Delivery on the list. Fans were disappointed when Kabir took over Yuvaan. And now the show is shutting shop.Source: Bollywood
