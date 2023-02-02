Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top 10 desi looks of Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh knows to stun her fans with her desi attires. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star knows to carry them off with ease, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2023

Stunner

Ayesha has always proved to her fans that no one can compete her in desi attires.

Blue

Ayesha is looking pretty like a desi girl in this blue-coloured Indian outfit.

Sangeet look

Wear this one-shoulder top and team it up with a skirt for all your sangeet.

Bridal look

Ayesha made her fans blush when she posted this surreal snap as a Rajput bride.

Cocktail look

If you have a cocktail party to attend then dare to wear this Indian outfit like the actress.

Haldi look

All you need is a salwaar kameez for all your daytime haldi events which will make you stand out.

Outfit of the day

The actress looks like a shiny diamond in this blue-coloured lehenga that had a golden embroidery.

Lehenga goals

Ayesha looks attractive in this lehenga which you can surely wear for all the wedding functions.

Saree look

Ayesha looks totally stunning in a saree and we surely cannot stop cheering for her.

Too beautiful

Ayesha made the heartbeat of her fans beat faster as she posed as a bride wearing traditional jewellery.

