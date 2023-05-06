Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top 10 stars who refused to play roles of Pakhi, Sai, Virat
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
Nia Sharma reportedly was given the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but due to her busy schedule, she could not do the same.
Shoaib Ibrahim was asked to play Neil Bhatt's role of Virat but he did not take the offer.
Mansi Srivastava was reportedly first offered role of Pakhi before Aishwarya Sharma. Due to her personal life issues, she refused the role.
Tejasswi Prakash had a lot of projects so she could not take the offer.
Aparna Dixit was also offered the role of Pakhi. Later however the makers thought that she would not fit in the role reportedly.
Pearl V Puri refused to play Virat.
Bhumika Gurung wanted to play Pakhi but after the auditions makers thought she would not fit the role.
Gurmeet Choudhary also refused the role of Virat.
Erica Fernandes did not want to be the second lead in the serial and reportedly hence she refused to play the role of Pakhi.
Jennifer Winget wanted a challenging role reportedly and hence did not play the role of Sai, which is essayed by Ayesha Singh.
