Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top 10 times Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt twinned

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt who are best known for playing Pakhi and Virat on their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin know the art of twinning. Here, check out their snaps.

Rokafied

For your roka all you need is a pastel lime green coloured attire to match with bae.

Cuddle goals

Apart from twinning, the couple loves to cuddle one another often.

Heart melting

The couple in white looks like a match made in heaven.

Fuss-free

A bandhani lehenga and kurta is all you need for all your special occasions.

Black beauties

Isn't the online and offline pair looking the cutest in this frame?

Karwa Chauth

If you are fasting for karwa chauth then do not forget to wear a blue and white coloured kurti.

Romantic

For their haldi, the pair was seen wearing the colour yellow and looked phenomenal.

Dreamy look

If you want to twin with your partner in your wedding, don the colour red like this couple.

Wedding snap

The pair was colour-coordinating even on their wedding day which was all things cute.

PDA

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's PDA wearing the colour red is all things cute.

