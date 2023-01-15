Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top 10 times Sai got angry at Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the top-rated shows. Currently, the relationship between Sai and Virat is seeing a lot of storms. Here are the times she blasted at him.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023