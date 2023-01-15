Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top 10 times Sai got angry at Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the top-rated shows. Currently, the relationship between Sai and Virat is seeing a lot of storms. Here are the times she blasted at him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023
Sai is always upset with the antics of Virat as seen in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai had once fought with Virat as she wanted to know the truth about Vinu but Virat stops the investigation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai was once seen telling a lady that she has left the home as Virat did not come to find Sai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai's anger is justified as she has always got pain from Virat all because of his involvement with Pakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat takes control of her investigation and lies to Sai, saying that Vinu was never alive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat has been telling Sai that Vinu is not alive but when Sai knows the truth she gets pissed and decides to take revenge on Virat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Virat got angry at Sai for questioning Pakhi, she reverted by saying that he always points out anything that she does.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the top shows because of the dramatic relationship between Sai, Pakhi and Virat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The USP of the serial is Sairat aka Sai and Virat whose equations keep changing in every episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
