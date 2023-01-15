Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top 10 times Sai got angry at Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the top-rated shows. Currently, the relationship between Sai and Virat is seeing a lot of storms. Here are the times she blasted at him.

Jan 15, 2023

Dramatic Sai

Sai is always upset with the antics of Virat as seen in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Sai is adamant

Sai had once fought with Virat as she wanted to know the truth about Vinu but Virat stops the investigation.

When Virat does not come to find Sai

Sai was once seen telling a lady that she has left the home as Virat did not come to find Sai.

Sai lives in agony

Sai's anger is justified as she has always got pain from Virat all because of his involvement with Pakhi.

When Virat lies to Sai

Virat takes control of her investigation and lies to Sai, saying that Vinu was never alive.

When Sai knows the truth about Vinu

Virat has been telling Sai that Vinu is not alive but when Sai knows the truth she gets pissed and decides to take revenge on Virat.

When Sai got into an argument with Virat

When Virat got angry at Sai for questioning Pakhi, she reverted by saying that he always points out anything that she does.

About the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the top shows because of the dramatic relationship between Sai, Pakhi and Virat.

Entertaining audiences because of Sai and Virat

The USP of the serial is Sairat aka Sai and Virat whose equations keep changing in every episode.

