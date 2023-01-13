Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top 10 times when Virat has lied to Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans do not like that Virat gives priority to Pakhi and keeps lying to Sai. Here are the times he has been dishonest with Sai; check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023

Virat is a liar

The fans of Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai from the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin want her to know that Vinayak is her son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat hides the truth

Sai was thinking that her son is dead. Virat wants to tell her but keeps the truth hidden from her since four years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat in trouble

Virat is always dwindling between Pakhi and Sai. Pakhi has her uterus removed and sadly she can never become a mom again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Virat lies to Bhavani about Sai

Sai tells Bhavani that she wants to take the medical internship. It was decided that she would not become a doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat lies to Bhavani

Virat lies to Bhavani about his real feelings related to Sai. He tells Bhavani that he does not feel for Sai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat knew Sai wanted to be a doctor

Bhavani knows the truth about Sai's passion when she says that she wanted to be a doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat always disrespects Sai

Virat has never cared about the emotions of Sai and has always lied to her and disrespected her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Latest episode

Virat sees a dream of telling Sai that Vinu is their son and that they have adopted their own son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai looks happy

In the dream, Sai is seen being happy while Pakhi is seen as ending her life. Virat has to save Vinu who is in love with Pakhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat decides to hide

Virat after seeing Pakhi's state decides to hide things from Sai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna's top 10 skincare secrets

 

 Find Out More