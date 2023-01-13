Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top 10 times when Virat has lied to Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans do not like that Virat gives priority to Pakhi and keeps lying to Sai. Here are the times he has been dishonest with Sai; check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023
The fans of Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai from the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin want her to know that Vinayak is her son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai was thinking that her son is dead. Virat wants to tell her but keeps the truth hidden from her since four years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat is always dwindling between Pakhi and Sai. Pakhi has her uterus removed and sadly she can never become a mom again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai tells Bhavani that she wants to take the medical internship. It was decided that she would not become a doctor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat lies to Bhavani about his real feelings related to Sai. He tells Bhavani that he does not feel for Sai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavani knows the truth about Sai's passion when she says that she wanted to be a doctor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat has never cared about the emotions of Sai and has always lied to her and disrespected her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat sees a dream of telling Sai that Vinu is their son and that they have adopted their own son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the dream, Sai is seen being happy while Pakhi is seen as ending her life. Virat has to save Vinu who is in love with Pakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat after seeing Pakhi's state decides to hide things from Sai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!