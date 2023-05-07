Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SHOCKING Upcoming Twists
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023
In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we will see Virat warning Sai to not mingle with his relationship with son Vinu.
Sai will give it back to him saying that he is her son too and she will take care of him no matter what.
At home, Satya will take care of Savi and will bond with her.
Later we will see Sai starting a missing person hunt. She will give an advertisement ti hunt Patralekha.
Sai will then bump into a shirtless Satya. She will offer him help stitch the button of his shirt but he would do it on his own.
Sai will promise Satya that she won't do anything to emotionally hurt his mother and they will have a sweet moment.
Sai will also make efforts to bond with Amba by helping in kitchen.
In the upcoming episodes, we will see Sai being in a fix. Amba will keep a puja at home but Sai has to attend Savi's PTM meeting.
On the other hand, Vinu will refuse to go to PTM with Virat.
Will Pakhi's absence bring Virat and Sai close again?
