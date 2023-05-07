Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SHOCKING Upcoming Twists

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we will see Virat warning Sai to not mingle with his relationship with son Vinu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai will give it back to him saying that he is her son too and she will take care of him no matter what.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At home, Satya will take care of Savi and will bond with her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Later we will see Sai starting a missing person hunt. She will give an advertisement ti hunt Patralekha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai will then bump into a shirtless Satya. She will offer him help stitch the button of his shirt but he would do it on his own.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai will promise Satya that she won't do anything to emotionally hurt his mother and they will have a sweet moment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai will also make efforts to bond with Amba by helping in kitchen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Sai being in a fix. Amba will keep a puja at home but Sai has to attend Savi's PTM meeting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the other hand, Vinu will refuse to go to PTM with Virat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Pakhi's absence bring Virat and Sai close again?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who have expensive homes abroad

 

 Find Out More