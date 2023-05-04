Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shocking UPCOMING twists

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, another drama unfolds in Sai and Satya's life.

Aamba and Bhavani have come face-to-face.

Bhavani reveals all about sister Aamba's past.

She said that Aamba left home after falling in love and getting impregnanted by a married man.

Bhavani calls Satya Aamba's 'Najayaz Aulad'.

Bhavani accuses Satya of manipulating Sai.

Sai comes to Satya's defense and states she married him on her own wish.

Aamba gives it back to Bhavani and says she does not want to keep any ties with her.

Meanwhile, Pakhi has left the Chavan niwas and Vinu gets to know about it.

A sobbing Vinu then says he hates his father Virat.

