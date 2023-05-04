Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shocking UPCOMING twists
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, another drama unfolds in Sai and Satya's life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamba and Bhavani have come face-to-face.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavani reveals all about sister Aamba's past.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said that Aamba left home after falling in love and getting impregnanted by a married man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavani calls Satya Aamba's 'Najayaz Aulad'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavani accuses Satya of manipulating Sai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai comes to Satya's defense and states she married him on her own wish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamba gives it back to Bhavani and says she does not want to keep any ties with her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Pakhi has left the Chavan niwas and Vinu gets to know about it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sobbing Vinu then says he hates his father Virat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 actresses flaunt their chooda in style
Find Out More