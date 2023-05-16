TOP twists from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
He will be hurt evermore when Sai tells the world that Satya is her husband.
But more shocking news awaits Virat.
Bhavani Kaku will try to get him married for the third time.
She will blackmail him with Vinu's name claiming Sai will take Vinu away with her.
As it is, Sai has become Vinu's adopted Aai.
Virat will fall for her trap and agree to get married again, as per online reports.
Sai and Satya's relationship takes an interesting twist as well.
Sai and Satya will take their relationship to the next level.
As per reports, Sai will become pregnant. Amba has asked them to think about parenthood.
Will Sai and Virat ever move on from each other?
Will Sai and Virat find happiness in someone else?
