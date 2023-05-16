TOP twists from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

He will be hurt evermore when Sai tells the world that Satya is her husband. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But more shocking news awaits Virat. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhavani Kaku will try to get him married for the third time. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She will blackmail him with Vinu's name claiming Sai will take Vinu away with her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As it is, Sai has become Vinu's adopted Aai. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat will fall for her trap and agree to get married again, as per online reports.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai and Satya's relationship takes an interesting twist as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai and Satya will take their relationship to the next level. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, Sai will become pregnant. Amba has asked them to think about parenthood. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Sai and Virat ever move on from each other? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Sai and Virat find happiness in someone else? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most popular Bollywood stars in Pakistan; their last release and box office earnings

 

 Find Out More