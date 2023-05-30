Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Top Twists May 30: Amba-Sai heartbreaking conversation and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora has reached an interesting point.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
Sai's kaka who is Satya's biological father visits their home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Looking at him, Amba refuses to come out of the kitchen and meet him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai gets to know that her Kaka is Satya's father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satya gets all confused as to why Amba is not willing to meet Kaka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Kaka gets an urgent call and leaves, Amba heaves a sigh of relief.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amba shares all about her past with Sai. She says that her Biju kaka left her when she was pregnant with Satya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satya feels a different kind of connect with Biju kaka as they hug,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Chavan niwas, police comes with an arrest warrant for Patralekha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the upcoming episode, we will see Sai seeking Virat's favour to bring two lovers together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Virat refuse to help Sai after knowing she wants Amba and Biju kaka to reunite?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!