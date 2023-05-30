Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Top Twists May 30: Amba-Sai heartbreaking conversation and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora has reached an interesting point.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists

Sai's kaka who is Satya's biological father visits their home.

Amba shocked

Looking at him, Amba refuses to come out of the kitchen and meet him.

Sai knows the truth

Sai gets to know that her Kaka is Satya's father.

Satya confused

Satya gets all confused as to why Amba is not willing to meet Kaka.

Amba finds relief

As Kaka gets an urgent call and leaves, Amba heaves a sigh of relief.

Amba's sob story

Amba shares all about her past with Sai. She says that her Biju kaka left her when she was pregnant with Satya.

Satya feels a connect with Biju Kaka

Satya feels a different kind of connect with Biju kaka as they hug,

Arrest warrant

At Chavan niwas, police comes with an arrest warrant for Patralekha.

Sai seeks Virat's favour

In the upcoming episode, we will see Sai seeking Virat's favour to bring two lovers together.

What will happen next?

Will Virat refuse to help Sai after knowing she wants Amba and Biju kaka to reunite?

