Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming shocking twists
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Satya consoling his mother after her major showdown with Bhavani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As his mother will cry, Satya will take a promise from Sai that she won't let Bhavani ever hurt his mother again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Chavan Niwas, people will realise that Pakhi is missing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soon they will hunt for Pakhi and Vinu. He will be crying and say he hates everyone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the letter, Pakhi has blamed Virat for everything and that leaves Vinu broken.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi has finally left the Chavan Niwas for good and she does not plan to return.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat is furious over both the ladies - Sai and Pakhi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinu calls Sai and asks her to come to meet him in Chavan Niwas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Sai reaches Chavan Niwas, Virat stops her from entering the house and showers him with taunts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What will happen next in Sai and Satya's lives? Let's wait and watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Illeana, Kareena and more stars who flaunted baby bumps in style
Find Out More