Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming shocking twists

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Satya consoling his mother after her major showdown with Bhavani.

As his mother will cry, Satya will take a promise from Sai that she won't let Bhavani ever hurt his mother again.

At Chavan Niwas, people will realise that Pakhi is missing.

Soon they will hunt for Pakhi and Vinu. He will be crying and say he hates everyone.

In the letter, Pakhi has blamed Virat for everything and that leaves Vinu broken.

Pakhi has finally left the Chavan Niwas for good and she does not plan to return.

Virat is furious over both the ladies - Sai and Pakhi.

Vinu calls Sai and asks her to come to meet him in Chavan Niwas.

As Sai reaches Chavan Niwas, Virat stops her from entering the house and showers him with taunts.

What will happen next in Sai and Satya's lives? Let's wait and watch.

