Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming twists that will leave you shocked
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023
In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Chavans celebrating Vinu's birthday.
But Vinu will question where is his mother Pakhi?
Virat will try to make Viny happy by giving him a gift.
Vinu will be filled with hatred and not be happy on his birthday.
Savi will come to Chavan Niwas with Sai and Satya.
Looking as Sai and Satya as brand new couple, Bhavani will call her 'besharam'.
Vinu will be happy to see Sai and she will gift him a gold chain.
Meanwhile, Pakhi remains missing and Virat's team is looking for her.
What will happen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin next?
