Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin UPCOMING SHOCKING twists: Satya cancels honeymoon, Sai defends Virat and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai will get a call from Virat asking her about honeymoon with Satya.
Sai will inform him that they are not going on any honeymoon and Satya will overhear.
Satya will get all agitated and slam Sai for taking about it with Virat.
Furious Satya will then tear tickets to Goa and cancel honeymoon.
Amba will get all angry as she will be asked to perform lavani at a police function felicitating Sai, Satya and Virat.
Sai will jump into Virat's defense and say that it is not any chal made by him to humilite Adhikaris.
Amba hits back at Sai and questions why is she supporting her ex-husband?
Sai will convince Amba to perform as lavani is a 'kaala' and it showed be shown.
On the other hand, Virat will decide to ditch the felicitation event as he will have to face Sai and Satya.
Daughter Savi will convince him to attend and says she will cheer for him.
Virat's mother Ashiwni will get all worried about son's future.
