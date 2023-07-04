Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming twists: Ishaan adds to Savi's troubles; Reeva drenched in jealousy
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
Savi jumps into Ishaan's car to reach Nagpur.
Savi taunts Ishaan over not talking to her properly.
Reeva calls Ishaan to tell him that she is missing him.
Savi will finally reveal to Ishaan that she threw the stone on her car.
Ishaan will get furious and follow Saavi.
Surprise would be when Savi gets to know that Ishaan is one of the judges.
Ishaan would add to Saavi's trouble and put up a challenge.
Reports suggest that Savi would get stuck and face difficulty finding a place to stay.
Ishaan may go out of his way to help Saavi and Reeva will be all jealous.
Soon a major twist is expected when Savi and Ishaan get married.
