Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows with forced marriage tracks
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara made Armaan promise to marry Abhira to take care of her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Udaariyaan, Fateh married Tejo as Jasmin left him atthe altar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Balika Vadhu is about child marriage. In the first season, Anandi was forced to marry Jagdish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishaan marries Savi. He was about to get married to Reeva but without informing her, he married Savi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veer marries Rani in Apna Time Ayega to save her from the goons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arnav forces Khushi to marry him in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivaay forced Anika to marry him in Ishqbaaaz. Their forced marriage was entertaining.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imlie and Aditya were forced to marry because they accidentally spent a night under one roof.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Gathbandhan, Raghu forces Dhanak to marry him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pratigya did not wish to marry Krishna in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After his brother's death in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Kanha is forced to marry Sayuri.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To honour Sai's father's wishes, Virat married Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat season 3, Mirzapur 3 and more OTT web series and why are fans waiting for the new season
Find Out More