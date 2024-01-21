Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows with forced marriage tracks  

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara made Armaan promise to marry Abhira to take care of her. 

In Udaariyaan, Fateh married Tejo as Jasmin left him atthe altar. 

Balika Vadhu is about child marriage. In the first season, Anandi was forced to marry Jagdish.

Ishaan marries Savi. He was about to get married to Reeva but without informing her, he married Savi. 

Veer marries Rani in Apna Time Ayega to save her from the goons. 

Arnav forces Khushi to marry him in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

Shivaay forced Anika to marry him in Ishqbaaaz. Their forced marriage was entertaining.

Imlie and Aditya were forced to marry because they accidentally spent a night under one roof. 

In Gathbandhan, Raghu forces Dhanak to marry him.

Pratigya did not wish to marry Krishna in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. 

After his brother's death in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Kanha is forced to marry Sayuri. 

To honour Sai's father's wishes, Virat married Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

