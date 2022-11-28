Stealing hearts

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress knows to be the show stopper in a saree.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Bridal look

Go glam and desi and deck like a bride for the wedding season is here.

Marathi girl

The actress looked like a Maharashtrian woman in a navari saree.

Pink saree

The actress looked sultry in this pink saree which she teamed up with a sleeveless blouse.

Picture perfect

Ayesha knows to carry any outfit with a lot of elan and the proof of the same is this snap.

Sets internet on fire

Sai Joshi aka Ayesha is looking like a goddess in this drape and we could not agree more.

Reason behind fan following

The actress has a massive fan following on social media because of her saree looks.

Dreamy look

Ayesha looks like a dream in this blue saree. This picture surely gives romantic vibes.

Gorgeous

The actress looks like a gem in this pink coloured saree. She totally looks like Cindrella.

Pretty woman

This saree is perfect for your friend's wedding, if it is coming in the month of December.

