Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma serving some major couple goals

Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have never shied off the camera when it comes to love. Have a sneak peak into their mushy moments

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma serving some major couple goals: Companions for life

Neil and Aishwarya hanging out on the sets of “Smart Jodi”

Source: Bollywood

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma serving some major couple goals: Under the Sun

Love in the air and all around for Neil and Aishwarya.

Source: Bollywood

Neil and Aishwarya: The two look dreamy

This black and white picture of Neil and Aishwarya is directly out of a dream.

Source: Bollywood

Neil and Aishwarya look cute together

The post marriage picture of Neil and Aishwarya spells cute and mushy.

Source: Bollywood

Neil and Aishwarya: Team Love

Neil and Aishwarya’s picture under the lights is just too cute to miss

Source: Bollywood

Neil and Aishwarya are soulmates for life

Neil and Aishwarya are made for each other and this picture is the proof

Source: Bollywood

Neil and Aishwarya look perfect

Denims, hugs and love are all that you need to strengthen a relationship and they do it pretty well

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Looks of Neha Sharma that are too hot to handle

 Find Out More