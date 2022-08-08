Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have never shied off the camera when it comes to love. Have a sneak peak into their mushy momentsSource: Bollywood
Neil and Aishwarya hanging out on the sets of “Smart Jodi”Source: Bollywood
Love in the air and all around for Neil and Aishwarya.Source: Bollywood
This black and white picture of Neil and Aishwarya is directly out of a dream.Source: Bollywood
The post marriage picture of Neil and Aishwarya spells cute and mushy.Source: Bollywood
Neil and Aishwarya’s picture under the lights is just too cute to missSource: Bollywood
Neil and Aishwarya are made for each other and this picture is the proofSource: Bollywood
Denims, hugs and love are all that you need to strengthen a relationship and they do it pretty wellSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!