Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin diva Ayesha Singh's Top 10 desi girl looks to die for

Ayesha Singh is one of the most popular actresses on TV right now. She plays Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here's a look at her 10 TOP desi girl looks...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023

Maharashtrian look 

Ayesha Singh as Sai is ruling hearts. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vision in white 

Ayesha has left many mesmerised as Sai...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Co-ord set 

Ayesha is known to experiment with colours. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elegance 

Here's one of the most elegant outfits Ayesha has worn as Sai. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prettiness 

Orange seems to bring out the liveliness of Ayesha aka Sai more. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bridal 

Only Ayesha could have nailed the lilac wedding lehenga. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lehenga love 

Ayesha Singh is quite bold with her outfits... Look at the choli. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bold and beautiful 

Ayesha Singh's photoshoot is too stunning for words... 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another stunner 

Ayesha can take the fashion and model industry by storm. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aamir Khan birthday special: A look at the filmy love story of Dangal star and Reena Datta that ended in friendship

 

 Find Out More