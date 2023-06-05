Gufi Paintal death: 10 lesser known facts about Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama

In a piece of sad news, Mahabharat's Shakuni mama aka Gufi Paintal is no more. Here, are a few rare things you need to know about him.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

About Gufi Paintal

He was an engineer and followed the footsteps of his younger brother who was also an actor. Gufi came to Bombay in 1969.

Model

Gufi Paintal was also a model and had taken work as an assistant director.

Best known

Gufi Paintal has been known for playing Shakuni Mama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat.

Best work

Gufi Paintal considered his role as Shakuni Mama as the best role.

Discussion

Gufi Paintal had also done a political discussion on Sahara Samay about his role as Shakuni.

Director

Gufi was the director of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, which was about the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu about

The film that Gufi directed was produced by Pawan Kumar and the music was by Ravindra Jain.

Casting director

Paintal was also a casting director in the movie industry.

Abbhinnay Acting Academy

At Abbhinnay Acting Academy, Paintal was the head in Mumbai, 2010.

RIP

Gufi Paintal was 78 when he passed away today because of age-related ailments.

Leaving behind

The veteran actor has left behind his wife, child and many relatives from the movie industry.

Survived by

Gufi Paintal has also left behind his brother Paintal and nephew Hiten Paintal.

