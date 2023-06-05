Gufi Paintal death: 10 lesser known facts about Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama

In a piece of sad news, Mahabharat's Shakuni mama aka Gufi Paintal is no more. Here, are a few rare things you need to know about him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023
He was an engineer and followed the footsteps of his younger brother who was also an actor. Gufi came to Bombay in 1969.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gufi Paintal was also a model and had taken work as an assistant director.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gufi Paintal has been known for playing Shakuni Mama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gufi Paintal considered his role as Shakuni Mama as the best role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gufi Paintal had also done a political discussion on Sahara Samay about his role as Shakuni.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gufi was the director of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, which was about the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that Gufi directed was produced by Pawan Kumar and the music was by Ravindra Jain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paintal was also a casting director in the movie industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Abbhinnay Acting Academy, Paintal was the head in Mumbai, 2010.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gufi Paintal was 78 when he passed away today because of age-related ailments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran actor has left behind his wife, child and many relatives from the movie industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gufi Paintal has also left behind his brother Paintal and nephew Hiten Paintal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!