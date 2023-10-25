Halloween 2023 costumes inspired by Urfi Javed, Mouni Roy and more TV hotties

Halloween 2023 is around the corner and here's some fashion inspiration for you.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Urrfi Javed

Urrfi Javed is the best diva to seek Halloween inspiration.

Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande's satin gown is perfect for Halloween 2023.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's fringe, layered dress will make you stand out from the crowd.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi's fiery look in a short dress is too good for Halloween.

Tejasswi Prakash

A latex cut-out dress in black like Tejasswi Prakash is FAB.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes' gothic look should be replicated for Halloween.

Nia Sharma

Add bling to your Halloween look with classy shades like that of Nia Sharma.

Krystle Dsouza

Krystle Dsouza's gothic makeup makes her Halloween ready.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's heavy eye makeup and one-shoulder dress is too good.

Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta's retro hairdo with heavy eye makeup serves as Halloween inspo.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik's netted dress with a veil and gloves makes her look stunning and how.

Avneet Kaur

Ditch black, rather opted for bring pink this Halloween like Avneet Kaur.

