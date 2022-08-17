Disha Vakani's stints in films

Disha Vakani celebrates her birthday today and here is a list of movies she has worked in apart from being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma

Love story 2050

Disha Vakani played the role of a maid in Harman Baweja-Priyanka Chopra starrer Love Story 2050

Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansaly’s hit film also had Disha play a small role of Sakhi alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Phool Aur Aag

The 1999 film Phool aur Aag starring Mithun Chakraborty also had Disha Vakani in a small role

Jodhaa Akbar

Disha portrayed the character of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aka Jodha’s helper in this periodic drama

C Kkompany

Disha Vakani played the character of a widow in the Ekta Kapoor produced movie C Kkompany

Mangal Pandey: The rising

Disha Vakani played the role of courtesan in Aamir Khan starrer movie Mangal Pandey

