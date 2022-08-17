Disha Vakani celebrates her birthday today and here is a list of movies she has worked in apart from being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta ChashmaSource: Bollywood
Disha Vakani played the role of a maid in Harman Baweja-Priyanka Chopra starrer Love Story 2050Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Leela Bhansaly’s hit film also had Disha play a small role of Sakhi alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai BachchanSource: Bollywood
The 1999 film Phool aur Aag starring Mithun Chakraborty also had Disha Vakani in a small roleSource: Bollywood
Disha portrayed the character of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aka Jodha’s helper in this periodic dramaSource: Bollywood
Disha Vakani played the character of a widow in the Ekta Kapoor produced movie C KkompanySource: Bollywood
Disha Vakani played the role of courtesan in Aamir Khan starrer movie Mangal PandeySource: Bollywood
