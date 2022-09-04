Peak into Fahmaan Khan’s unknown facts to know more about your favourite actorSource: Bollywood
Fahmaan loves to have Indian food. He is also fond of ice-creams and chocolatesSource: Bollywood
Fahmaan loves watching Hindi movies. He is a fan of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer SinghSource: Bollywood
Fahmaan is a travel fan and loves to visit hill stations. His favourite destination is DubaiSource: Bollywood
Not everyone knows but Fahmaan Khan is a brilliant cook and makes delicious foodSource: Bollywood
Fahmaan is a fitness freak and never forgets to hit the gymSource: Bollywood
Fahmaan loves to go on bike rides and enjoy fresh airSource: Bollywood
