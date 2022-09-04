Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan is celebrating his birthday and his fans are in for a treat as here are some unknown facts about the birthday boy

Peak into Fahmaan Khan’s unknown facts to know more about your favourite actor

Fahmaan is a big time foodie

Fahmaan loves to have Indian food. He is also fond of ice-creams and chocolates

Fahmaan is a huge movie buff

Fahmaan loves watching Hindi movies. He is a fan of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Fahmaan is a travel freak

Fahmaan is a travel fan and loves to visit hill stations. His favourite destination is Dubai

Fahmaan Khan is a brilliant cook

Not everyone knows but Fahmaan Khan is a brilliant cook and makes delicious food

Gym freak

Fahmaan is a fitness freak and never forgets to hit the gym

Love for bikes

Fahmaan loves to go on bike rides and enjoy fresh air

