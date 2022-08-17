Shraddha Arya overwhelms us with her brilliant lehenga collection

Its Shraddha Arya's birthday today here's looking at some of her stunning lehenga looks

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Divine

Shraddha Arya looks heavenly in the peach and red lehenga

Queen of reds

Shraddha Arya stuns in all red and red lehenga piece

Dreamy

Shraddha dons a light yellow lehenga piece and looks just wow

Pink love

Pink suits Shraddha Arya and she looks beautiful

White beauty

Shraddha opts for white floral lehenga and is a sight to behold

Golden affair

The white and gold combination looks the prettiest on Shraddha Arya

Shimmery look

Shraddha Arya chooses green shimmery outfit which is making her look like a fairy from above

