Its Shraddha Arya's birthday today here's looking at some of her stunning lehenga looksSource: Bollywood
Shraddha Arya looks heavenly in the peach and red lehengaSource: Bollywood
Shraddha Arya stuns in all red and red lehenga pieceSource: Bollywood
Shraddha dons a light yellow lehenga piece and looks just wowSource: Bollywood
Pink suits Shraddha Arya and she looks beautifulSource: Bollywood
Shraddha opts for white floral lehenga and is a sight to beholdSource: Bollywood
The white and gold combination looks the prettiest on Shraddha AryaSource: Bollywood
Shraddha Arya chooses green shimmery outfit which is making her look like a fairy from aboveSource: Bollywood
