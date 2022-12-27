Harshad Chopda, Ankit Gupta and more TV studs of 2022

There are many TV stars like Harshad Chopda, Ankit Gupta and many more who got a lot of followers in 2022 because of their roles. Check out their hottest photos here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Harshad Chopda

The actor is best known for his role as Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Source: Bollywood

Ankit Gupta

The actor essayed the role of Fateh Singh Virk from Udaariyaan.

Source: Bollywood

Karan Kundrra

This snap of the actor is for all the TejRan fans who are in love with Karan and Tejasswi Prakash's jodi.

Source: Bollywood

Gaurav Khanna

Who does not want a guy like Anuj from Anupamaa serial who is so loving, caring and understanding?

Source: Bollywood

Shaheer Sheikh

The actor as Kanha from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is all things hot.

Source: Bollywood

Neil Bhatt

Virat Chavan of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame is best known for his patriotism and chaotic love story.

Source: Bollywood

Fahmaan Khan

The actor is best known for his role as Aryan Singh Rathore from his serial Imlie.

Source: Bollywood

Gashmeer Mahajani

The actor knows to live life king-size and is best known for his dance style in Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

Source: Bollywood

Paras Kalnawat

The actor is best known for his role as Samar from Rupali Ganguly's serial Anupamaa.

Source: Bollywood

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The actor was loved as Karan Luthra from Kundali Bhagya and now as Rajkumar from Sherdil Shergill.

Source: Bollywood

