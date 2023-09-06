Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta, Kushal Tandon and other top TV stars who have given maximum iconic characters

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda to Nakuul Mehta, Fahmaan Khan and Vivian Dsena here is a look at male TV stars who have delivered one memorable character after another

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda has given fans one memorable character after another throughout his career

Vivian Dsena

He has mastered the art of making iconic characters right from Abhay Raichand to Udaariyaan's Sartaj.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon won hearts whether it was as Virat, Arjun or Reyansh.

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra has always managed to make his mark whether it is a historical role or love story

Rajeev Khandelwal

From Sujal of Kahiin Toh Hoga to Left Right Left he has been impeccable all through

Fahmaan Khan

Though he is relatively new, Fahmaan Khan stuck gold with both roles of ASR and Ravi Randhawa

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar was loved for his role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya

Karan Singh Grover

KSG has given fans characters like Armaan of Dill Mill Gaye, Asad of Qubool Hai and more

Ronit Bose Roy

Whether it is Rishabh Bajaj of Kasautii or KD Pathak of Adaalat, he was stellar

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta has lived all his roles whether it is Shivaay, Ram or Aditya.

